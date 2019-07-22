Training courses for Romanian Language teachers of Serbian, Bulgarian Timok

Teachers providing Romanian language tuition or teaching Romanian Language in the region of Vidin, Bulgaria, or the Timok Valley, Serbia, will be offered training courses in Craiova, July 23-28, the Eudoxiu Hurmuzachi Institute for Romanians Everywhere, the organiser of the event, reports.

The project is being carried out in collaboration with AVE - the Union of Romanian Ethnics of Bulgaria and the Ariadnae Filum Culture Association of Romanians /Vlachs of Serbia.The training course will have two major themes: Romanian Language methodology and Educational Psychopedagogy. Providing the classes will be methodical teachers from the Dolj County School Inspectorate. There will be 16 teachers providing Romanian language tuition or teaching Romanian Language in the two regions."In the first part of the day, the teachers will learn how to increase the attractiveness and the quality of the educational process in the Romanian language, while in the second part they will be able to visit different cultural and spiritual facilities of Craiova: the Metropolitan Cathedral, the Art Museum, Oltenia Museum with History, Archeology, Natural Sciences and Ethnography displays, and the Romanescu Park."In Bulgaria, the Romanian community inhabits the north-west parts, in the regions of Vidin, Vratsa and Plevna. The Romanian community of Serbia lives in two regions: Vojvodina and N-E Serbia, known as the Timok Valley, between the Danube, Morava, Timok and the border with Bulgaria."Romanian ethnics of Bulgaria are not recognised as a national minority, but only as an ethnic group, and they do not have the right to education in their mother tongue in public schools. There is no primary or secondary public education in Romanian as a mother tongue. The UERB organises Romanian language pilot courses, two hours, usually on a Saturday or Sunday. At the PR Slaveikov school of Vidin, a class of 14 students have been studying Romanian Language one hour a week, as a foreign language and as an optional subject matter, starting with the school year 2015/2016."The project is part of the Apostol Margarit Educational Programme of the Eudoxiu Hurmuzachi Institute for the year 2019, approved by the Ministry for Romanians Abroad.