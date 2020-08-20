"Transformation" exhibition at MNAR: Contemporary art by Romanian and Polish artists

The temporary exhibition "Transformation", which brings together 46 contemporary works of art signed by Romanian and Polish artists, can be visited starting Thursday at the ground floor of the National Gallery of the National Art Museum of Romania (MNAR) in Bucharest.

The exhibition, done following the collaboration of the host institution with the Academy of Arts in Gdansk and the National University of Arts of Bucharest, comprises 34 paintings, 4 digital print works and two object-type sculptures, two video installations and another four works conducted in mixed medium.The project "Transformation: From Bucharest to Gdansk. From Gdansk to Bucharest," initiated by the Academy of Arts in Gdansk, proposes a concentrated perspective on the specificity and identity of Central and East European painting and is part of a series of exhibitions conducted in collaboration with art academies and universities in the geographical interest space."The Academy of Arts of Gdansk and the National University of Arts of Bucharest are two of the arts education institutions that have tradition, which, together with the National Art Museum of Romania, contribute in various ways to the development of artistic life in the Central and East European space. So different in appearance, the way to see and to understand art - Polish and Romanian - discovers, not without surprise, many affinities and common points," MNAR mentions.The exhibition can be visited until September 30, from Wednesday until Sunday, only by respecting the measures of the museum to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.