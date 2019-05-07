 
     
Transgaz, Black Sea Oil & Gas sign Memorandum for Midia Project

SNTGN Transgaz SA and Black Sea oil & GAS have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to use and develop the natural gas transmission network for the Midia Gas Development Project (the MGD Project), according to a press release of the company.

"On May 6, 2019, at the headquarters of its representatives office in Bucharest, SNTGN Transgaz signed with Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG) a Memorandum of Understanding to use and develop the natural gas transmission network for the Midia Gas Development Project ("the MGD Project"), says the release.

The document was signed by Ion Sterian, general manager of Transgaz, and the CEO of Black Sea Oil & Gas, Mark Beacom. Present were also executive managers from the two companies.

The Memorandum of Understanding describes the basic principles, responsibilities and the cooperation framework for the execution of the natural gas transmission network to take over in the National Gas Transmission System the gas to be treated at the new gas treatment unit in Corbu rural town, Constanta County.

SNTGN Transgaz SA is the technical operator of the National Transmission System (SNT) for natural gas and ensures the efficiency, transparency, safety conditions and the non-discriminatory access and competitiveness of the national strategy regarding the internal and international transmission of the natural gas and also the dispatching of gas, as well as the research and design in its specific field of activity, according to the European and national law, quality standards, performance environment and sustainable development principles.

AGERPRES

