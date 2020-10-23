Transgaz completes upgrading works on Silistea compression station

Transgaz has completed the upgrading works on the natural gas compression station in Silistea, following an investment of 74 million euros, according to a company's release sent on Friday to AGERPRES.

The project was also necessary in the context of taking over in the Romanian natural gas transport system of the deposits discovered in the Black Sea, for their capitalization on the Romanian market and on the regional markets, show the Transgaz representatives."Strategic interconnection projects are a priority for Romania. The interconnection of the National Transport System with the international natural gas transmission pipeline T1 and reverse flow Isaccea is a project that has become necessary in the context of taking over the discovered natural gas fields in the Romanian transport system in the Black Sea, for their capitalization on the Romanian market and on the regional markets," said the Secretary General of the Government, Antonel Tanase.In his turn, the general manager of Transgaz, Ion Sterian, showed that this investment is part of the Projects of Common Interest of the European Union and is considered a project of national importance in the field of natural gas."This project was carried out by Transgaz with priority as a result of the negotiations with the European Commission in order to remove the concerns related to the natural gas transmission capacity in Romania in the European space and was assumed by Transgaz through the commitments presented in this regard and approved by the European Commission," Sterian said.