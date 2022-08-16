Transgaz lists consolidated net profit by 33 pct higher after first half of 2022

The National Company for Natural Gas Transmission Transgaz has recorded a consolidated net profit higher by 33% after the first half of this year, to 177.278 million RON, and a turnover higher by 47.48%, to 1.178 billion RON, according to the report sent by the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Income from exploitation, before the balancing and construction activity, was situated at 703.921 million RON, going up slightly from the similar period of last year, and expenses with exploitation, before the balancing and construction activity, were 667.242 million RON (+17%).

Income from balancing activity was 540.467, up by 280%, similar to expenses with gas balancing

The quantity of transported gas has gone down to 6.473 billion cubic meters (-12-2%) as opposed to the similar period of 2021.

Market capitalization on June 30 was 2.71 billion RON (approximately 548 million euros), namely 94 million RON (approximately 18 million euros) under the level registered on January 3, 2022.

Transgaz has the status of a monopoly in the transport of natural gas in Romania and conveys about 90 pct of the total natural gas consumed.

The Romanian state holds 58.5 pct of the Transgaz shares through the General Secretariat of the Government, while the remaining 41.5 pct are traded on the stock market.

AGERPRES