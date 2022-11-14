Transgaz posts 144pct increase in net profit Jan-Sep

Transgaz reported a net profit of 273.559 million RON January through September this year, 144pct higher against the same period last year, in the context in which the entire group's consolidated net profit amounted to 266.160 million RON, up by 152pct, according to the company's Quarterly Report sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Monday, told Agerpres.

By sectors, the revenues from the exploitation activity before the balancing and construction activity, amounting to 1.1 billion RON, were 16pct higher than those achieved on September 30, 2021. According to the company, the revenues were influenced by the revenues obtained from the capacity reservation, higher by 190.862 million RON, and the revenues obtained from the volumetric component were lower by 48.994 million RON. The amount of transported gas was lower than that reported on September 30, 2021 by 9,066,057 MWh (8pct).

The revenues from the balancing activity, totalling 765.029 million RON, saw an increase of 275pct, due to a higher transaction price of 432.08 lei/MWh, with a positive influence of 588.158 million RON.

Operating expenses before balancing and construction activity according to IFRIC12 amounted to 998.852 million RON, an increase of 15pct against September 30, 2021.

The expenses for the investments made on September 30, 2022 were worth 179.489 million RON. During the reference period, investments worth 108.236 million RON were put into operation. At the same time, installments were repaid on the loans taken by the company for the financing of investment works in the amount of 105.006 million RON.

Transgaz holds the monopoly status in natural gas transportation in Romania and transports about 90pct of the total natural gas consumed.

Since 2008, Transgaz has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. 58.51pct of the company's shares are owned by the Romanian state represented by the Government through the General Secretariat of the Government and 41.4903pct by other shareholders (free-float).