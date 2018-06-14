Transgaz to connect Republic of Moldova to European gas network by 2020

The Republic of Moldova will be connected to the European gas network by early 2020 at the latest, enabling it to access a multitude of gas sources, Transgaz CEO Ion Sterian on Thursday told the Gas Infrastructure Europe General Assembly in Bucharest.

"In 2019 - early 2020 we will succeed in connecting the Republic of Moldova to the European gas transmission infrastructure, that is we will be able to carry gas in the first place from Romania, from the Black Sea, from the TAP-TANAP Southern Gas Corridor section in northern Greece, but also the other way round because all these corridors operate reverse flow. We can take gas to Chisinau even from the North Sea," Sterian said.Transgaz won the previous winter the tender for the acquisition of the Republic of Moldova's gas transmission operator. "We are now in full transfer completion procedure," the Transgaz representative said.Ion Sterian mentioned that the gas to be extracted from the Black Sea will be mainly for Romania's consumption."A household gas supply governmental program is underway and this will increase household and industrial gas consumption while reducing wood consumption," the Transgaz CEO said. agerpres