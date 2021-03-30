Transport Ministry: TAROM could return to making profit in 2024-2025

TAROM could start making a profit again, according to the restructuring plan, in 2024-2025, Minister of Transport Catalin Drula informed on Monday evening, according to AGERPRES.

"TAROM got a state aid last year, which it was supposed to return, only it is not possible for the company to do so, since returning the aid would mean bankruptcy, or we could make it into a restructuring aid. We are working hard on a restructuring plan. The plan implies the uniformization of the fleet, which will be a little bit smaller, like three-quarters of the present fleet smaller, and layoffs, which have already started," Drula told Digi 24 private television channel.

When asked if there are going to be any aircraft sold this year from the TAROM fleet, the Minister specified that some old aircraft are going to be sold, with new ones to arrive.

"There is an order that was placed two years ago for five Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, but this plan is meant to save costs through layoffs, for you know that TAROM has double personnel compared to a similar size airline, and there have been around 300-400 people who have already left, voluntarily, with the others going through the final evaluations. A lot of money went into the technical department, and these services are going to be outsourced," the Minister of Transport underscored.

According to the same source, the plan has many steps and is being notified to the European Commission.