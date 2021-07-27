Transport system in Bucharest and Ilfov, integrated with subway starting August 1

The entire transport system in the Bucharest - Ilfov region will be integrated, starting August 1, 2021, so that there will be no more tariff differences between urban, regional and express lines, and passengers will be able to travel both on the surface as well as by subway, on the same ticket, for a set interval of time.

According to a release of the Association for Intra-community Development for Public Transportation Bucharest-Ilfov (TPBI), sent on Tuesday to AGERPRES, the new tariff policy will be gradually implemented.

Thus, to facilitate the adaptation of trips, throughout August, passengers will be able to validate both 1.30 RON tickets (which allow a single trip with a single vehicle), as well as 90 or 120 minute tickets (which allow for several trips, with several means of transportation, including subway). Also to accommodate the population with the new tariffs, in August, the ticket inspectors will run sustained activities for prevention and to guide travellers, Agerpres informs.

Through the new tariff policy, TPBI introduces on a large scale in Bucharest and Ilfov a concept which is very spread in Europe, so that, if a passenger opts for a 3 RON ticket, he/she can use it for 90 minutes only using surface transport, and for a 5 RON ticket, he/she can use for 120 minutes both surface transit, as well as the subway.

"If someone desires a 24 hour ticket to travel both above ground, as well as below, the tariff is 14 RON. For a similar ticket, but for a 72 hour interval, the cost is 35 RON. Moreover, if passengers opt for passes, the advantages are even greater: thus, a pass for all lines in the Bucharest-Ilfov Region becomes cheaper (80 RON, as compared to 125 RON), the same as the pass for all the lines in the region plus a subway pass (140 RON, as compared to 195 RON)," the release shows.

According to the quoted source, another unique facility is the possibility offered to companies to offer their employees passes, at a 10% off rate (in the case of acquiring over 30 passes).

Worth noting is that, for the moment, a monthly pass for surface transport on all STB lines in Bucharest is 50 RON, while a monthly pass for the subway is 70 RON.

TPBI is the first authority, created at the regional level, which was formed as a cooperation structure of the 42 local public authorities in the region, receiving mandate from them to establish, organize, regulate, exploit, monitor and manage the public transport system in the entire area of competence, in accordance with EC Regulation 1370/2007.