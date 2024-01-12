Transporters continue protests, regroup at entrance to Bucharest

The transporters continue the protests started on Wednesday, and at this moment they are regrouping at the entrance to Bucharest, at Afumati, Alex Pertea, the representative of the transporters participating in the protest, told AGERPRES on Friday.

"We are at the entrance to the Capital. We are in the process of regrouping to continue our protest. As a location, we are not quite sure what the direction is from this point. We are currently regrouping. We are in the Afumati area, right at the entrance, on the ring road," said Alex Pertea.

Asked if the protesters are heading towards the Government Hqs., he said that the transporters have not decided in this direction and that "there is a possibility, they have nothing organized in this regard".

He also said that at this moment 70-80 people, 30-40 tractors and approximately 50 trucks are participating in the protest.

Transporters started spontaneous protests on Wednesday, being dissatisfied with the evolution of the price of Civil Auto Liability Insurance (RCA). Also, the representatives of some representative agricultural organizations announced that they have nothing to do with the spontaneous protest announced online by farmers from several areas of the country, but they confirmed the participation of some farmers from their organizations.