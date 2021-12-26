Transylvanian priest offers his parish house to a family with 8 children

Father Ionuț Timoce, a Transylvanian parish priest, offered his parish house to family with eight children recently left homeless after the owner ended their tenancy by selling the house. Reghin Deanery got involved in providing a home to the Balazs family.

The eight children are aged 4 to 18, their father is a taxi driver and their mother is keeping the house.

In particular, Fr. Ionuț Timoce and the parish in Beica de Jos in Transylvania offered the parish house, providing the family with two rooms, a kitchen, a pantry, a bathroom, a yard, and outbuildings.

The parishioners donated furniture, home appliances, firewood, clothes and shoes for the whole family, as well as food.

“The Balasz family gives thanks for the almsgiving and wishes all happy holidays, and we, the Lord’s servants, pray to the Christ Child to pour out His Heavenly blessing on all, granting health, peace, and joy to every family,” Father Ionuț Timoce announced.

Father Valentin Vărva, the Dean of Reghin, coordinated the philanthropic action. Six local parishes contributed: Poarta, Gurghiu, Ideciu de Sus, Stânceni, Comori and Frunzeni.