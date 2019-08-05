 
     
Travel alert issued for Greece as wildfires looming ahead

MAE

Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) has informed Romanian citizens in Greece or wanting to travel there that the General Secretariat of Civil Protection announced that there is a high risk of wildfires (grade 4 out of 5) on several islands on Monday due to high temperatures. 

According to a MAE statement the islands are: Samos, Kos, Rhodos, Saria, Karpathos, Crete (east). 

Romanian citizens may request consular assistance by calling the Romanian Embassy in Athens: +302106728879, with the calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Centre for Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCR) and taken over by call centre operators around the clock. 

The Romanian citizens facing an emergency can also call the Embassy of Romania in the Hellenic Republic (+306978996222) or the Consulate General of Romania in Thessaloniki (+306906479076), at any time. 

MAE recommends checking the websites http://atena.mae.ro, http://salonic.mae.ro, www.mae.ro, www.meteoalarm.eu, mentioning that Romanian citizens travelling abroad can also use the "Safe Travel" mobile application that provides travel information and tips.

