Travelers from Romania required to show negative coronavirus test, accomodation proof to enter Austria

Travelers from Romania are allowed entry to Austria only if they can show a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken less than 4 days before, translated into German or English, and proof of accommodation in this country.

"The persons who do not have such a test are put in 14-day self-isolation at home or at the accommodation facility where they are booked to stay. Travelers from Romania who cannot show at the entry to Austria a negative COVID-19 test and proof of accommodation shall not be allowed on the Austrian territory," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.The self-isolation measure is suspended if during the 14 days of self-isolation the respective person takes a PCR coronavirus test that returns negative, the cited source states.These provisions do not apply in the case of travelers from Romania who transit Austria without a stopover, heading for other states, and in the case of freight transport.The Foreign Ministry says that travelers may be requested at the Austrian border to show documents justifying entry into this country: domicile / residence / employment contract / any other proof of the need for entry, like for example a certificate for imperious need for medical treatment, a study certificate, etc.The Foreign Ministry reminds that Romanian citizens can request consular assistance from the Romanian Embassy in Vienna at: 0043-1-503.24.65 and 0043-1-505.23.81, the calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Center for Romanian Citizens Abroad and handled by call center operators on a permanent basis. Also, the Romanian citizens who face a difficult or urgent situation may call the diplomatic mission at the emergency number 0043-699.117.26027.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also recommends consulting the websites: www.mae.ro/node/51901, viena.mae.ro/ and www.mae.ro/ for further guidance.