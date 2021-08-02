Treasure unique to Romania, discovered with a metal detector by a history passionate

A treasure unique to Romania was discovered, this spring, in the southern part of Prahova County by a history passionate, said, on Monday, the head of the Archeology Bureau of the Prahova County History and Archaeology Museum, Bogdan Ciuperca, Ph.D.

According to him, the treasure is composed of 35 coins, 4 gold earrings and silver earring, the pieces dating from the 11th century.

Bogdan Ciuperca explained, in a press conference, that this is one of the most important archeological discoveries made in the county in the past 30 years, the uniqueness of the treasure being given by the fact that it comes from the 11th century, an 'agitated' period in the history of the place, but also the fact that they are part of a single issue of a single Byzantine emperor - Nikephoros III Botanaiates (1078 - 1081), such discoveries being rarities, Agerpres informs.

"There are 35 coins and 4 gold earrings and one silver earring, which is to be restored. The presence of the earrings suggests that this little treasure belonged to a military man. There is this custom (...) relating to the fact that soldiers, in military camps, would gamble," said Ciuperca.

He mentioned that the pieces discovered by the history passionate with the metal detector will be included in the national cultural patrimony, and the finder will be awarded 45 pct of the final evaluation of the treasure.