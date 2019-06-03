Treasury Program: Gov't securities for population at 3.5 - 5 pct per annum interest rates, as of Monday

The Ministry of Public Finance launches new government securities issues for the population under the Treasury Program on Monday, with interest ranging between 3.50 percent per annum and 5 percent per annum depending on the maturity.

According to the Issue Prospectus published in the Official Gazette, the nominal value of one title is 1 leu. For the one-year maturity, the interest rate is 3.50 percent, for those with the two-year maturity of the interest rises to 4 percent, for the 3-year one - 4.5 percent and for the 5-year titles - 5 percent.Subscriptions can be made until June 28, 2019 via the postal territorial offices of the Romanian Post Office and the Treasury.Income earned by individuals in the subscription and holding of government securities is not taxed.The funds obtained under these programs will be used to finance the budget deficit and debt refinancing.