Tres Court International Film Festival, in 10 cities across Romania.

The Tres Court International Film Festival returns from 2 to 11 June 2023 with the world's best movie productions of up to 4 minutes, presented in fifty cities around the world, told Agerpres.

"Coordinated in Romania by the French Institute and supported by Orange, the festival is coming this year to ten cities around our country, with screenings in cinemas, outdoors or in various alternative spaces: Arad, Baia-Mare, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Oradea, Pitesti, Rasnov, Sighetu Marmatiei, Timisoara. From Montreal to Venice, from China to Romania and from the Seychelles to New Caledonia, the public will vibrate to the rhythm of the very short movies which, this year more than ever, will reveal the talent and relevance of the new generation of filmmakers," a press release of the French Institute of Romania in Cluj-Napoca informs on Monday.

According to the quoted source, this world event attracts over 15,000 spectators from 5 continents every year. At the end of the festival, in Tours (France), 9 prizes will be awarded, including the Grand Prix worth 1500 EUR, the Women's Rights Award worth 1000 EUR and the International Public Award, for which Romanian spectators will also be invited to vote.

"Telling a story in less than four minutes may seem improbable. And yet, in an age where everything is accelerating, where climate, social and technological changes are at the center of reflection and debate, filmmakers are exercising their virtuosity through this condensed format that captures the essence. The festival is an opportunity for the younger generation to showcase their creations on the big screen to a global audience. For viewers, it is an opportunity to laugh, to cry, to be moved, to be challenged or even disturbed by the subjects treated with force, boldness, humor or poetry," the press release showed.