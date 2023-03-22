Trucks leaving the country have to wait 210 minutes at Bulgarian border

Trucks leaving the country through southern Giurgiu Border Crossing Point have to wait 210 minutes at the border control due to the large number of means of transport that transit the border.

In order to streamline the circulation, Giurgiu Border Police Inspectorate (ITPF) has increased the number of control arteries at the border.

"We mention the fact that, on the Giurgiu-Ruse Friendship Bridge, there is one lane in each direction. At the level of the Territorial Inspectorate of the Giurgiu Border Police, all the measures within their competence have been ordered to reduce waiting times and ensure operative control. For streamlining the traffic, the number of control arteries and border police officers who carry out their activity in document control has been increased," Raluca Petronela Stan, spokeswoman for ITPF Giurgiu, said on Wednesday for AGERPRES.

Thus, for trucks, the traffic through Giurgiu was supplemented from four to five control arteries in the direction of entry into the country, and from three to four control arteries in the direction of exit from the country.

According to ITPF Giurgiu, in the last 24 hours, border formalities were carried out at the border with Bulgaria through PTF Giurgiu, on the way of entering the country for approximately 1,600 trucks, eight hundred cars and 4,500 people, and on the way of exit from the country for approximately 1,500 trucks, five hundred cars and approximately four thousand people.