Trucks queuing to enter Romania through Stanca-Costesti border crossing point

Trucks waiting to enter Romania from the Republic of Moldova at the Stanca-Costesti border crossing point are lining up for several kilometers, and images of the vehicle queue and the disgruntled drivers were also posted on social networks.

Freight lorries, mainly loaded with grain from Ukraine, have to wait for hours on the Moldovan side of the border to complete clearance formalities.

The representatives of the Botosani Border Police local service maintain that the problem is strictly related to the Moldovan authorities, and that formalities to enter Romania are completed very fast, Agerpres.

"The border control at the entry points to Romania is carried out promptly, in accordance with the provisions of the national and community legislation; the Border Police works at the top capacity allowed by the crossing points' infrastructure. The average time for document verification is approximately 5-10 minutes. Currently, the waiting time to enter the country through the Stanca crossing point is of maximum of ten minutes, with no traffic congestions," said the Border Police spokesperson Minodora Racnea.