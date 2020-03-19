Tumor of approximately 26 kilograms removed on Thursday from abdomen of woman, in Botosani

A malignant tumor of approximately 26 kilograms was removed on Thursday from the abdomen of a woman from northeastern Botosani, Maria Olaru from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology of the Mavromati Botosani County Emergency Hospital told AGERPRES.

According to her, the giant tumor was removed from the body of the patient, aged 46, following a surgery that lasted about two hours and was attended by a team of doctors from Botosani Maternity.

The woman went to the doctor after she started having breathing problems and noticed a significant increase in the volume of her abdomen.

"She thought she was getting fat. For several months, she could see that she couldn't breathe and that her belly was growing. It was a tumor like a nine month-pregnancy. It was a malignant tumor. She would definitely need chemotherapy. All in all, her life is saved and she will live a long time from now on," stated Olaru.