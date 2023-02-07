Turkey earthquake/RO-USAR team pulls two alive adults, dead child from quake rubble

The RO-USAR (Romanian Urban Search and Rescue Team) team completed the recovery mission of a family trapped under the rubble in the city of Antakya, the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations (IGSU) informed on Tuesday.

According to the quoted source, three persons have been pulled out from under the ruins. The two adults are alive and were handed over to the ambulance, and the child was found dead and delivered to the family, told Agerpres.

The Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations announced on Tuesday morning that the Romanian search and rescue team went on a mission to identify and recover a family (husband, wife and child), who were trapped under the rubble in the city of Antakya.

The building had completely collapsed and, according to the locals, it would have had nine floors.