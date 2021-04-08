Turkish citizen investigated for trying to introduce counterfeit goods worth 100,000 lei in Romania

A 65-year-old Turkish citizen is facing a criminal investigation after he tried to introduce in Romania, through the Giurgiu-Ruse border crossing point, counterfeit goods worth over 100,000 lei, agerpres.ro confirms.

"The policemen of the Economic Crime Investigation Service, together with policemen from the Territorial Inspectorate of the Giurgiu Border Police (IPJ Giurgiu), carried out an action at the Giurgiu-Ruse Border Crossing Point, in order to prevent and combat customs fraud and trafficking. On this occasion, the police identified a 65-year-old man, a Turkish citizen, while transporting, in a bus, over 2,100 textile products, shoes and perfumes bearing the name or signs of protected trademarks in Romania, which might be counterfeited, worth about 100,000 lei," reads a press release issued on Thursday by IPJ Giurgiu.

The detected goods were confiscated in order to continue the investigations.

The police officers have drawn up a criminal file in which investigations are carried out into the aspect of committing the crime of putting into circulation a product bearing an identical or similar trademark with a registered trademark for identical or similar products to the original ones.