Turnover from business services increased by 2.7%, Jan.- July, 2020

The first seven months of 2020 saw a 2.7% increase in turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises in Romania, unadjusted terms, compared with the similar period in 2019, in particular as a result of information and information technology services (+ 25.9%), according to data released on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to official data, between January and July 2020, increases were also recorded by other services rendered mainly to enterprises (+ 3.8%) and communications activities (+ 1.6%). On the other hand, in the same period, there were decreases in transport services (-4.9%) and in cinema, video and television programmes production; programmes broadcasting and transmission activities: (-3.1%).Also, on July 31, 2020, the nominal turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises, adjusted for working days and seasonality, increased by 2.5%, y-o-y.According to INS, in July 2020 vs July 2019, the turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises, unadjusted terms, increased by 0.5%, due to information and information technology services (+ 18.5% ), cinema, video and television programmes production; programmes broadcasting and transmission activities (+ 10.7%), communications activities (+ 5.2%) and other services rendered mainly to enterprises (+ 1.1%). On the other hand, transport activities decreased by 6.9%, at a comparative level.When adjusted for working days and seasonality, the July 2020 turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises declined 0.5% from July 2019.On a July-June 2020 monthly basis, the turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises, advanced 5.4%, unadjusted terms, and 1.6% when adjusted for working days and seasonality.