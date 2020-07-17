Turnover from market services provided mainly to enterprises, up 3.9 pct in first five months

Turnover from market services provided mainly to enterprises, in nominal terms, increased in the first five months of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, both as gross series and as adjusted series in depending on the number of working days and seasonality by 3.9% and 3.7%, respectively, show the data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Friday.

Thus, in the period January 1 - May 31, 2020, compared to the period January 1 - May 31, 2019, in nominal terms, the turnover from market services provided mainly to enterprises, gross series, increased overall by 3.9%, due to the increases registered in the turnover in: IT services and information technology activities (+ 27.8%), other services provided mainly to enterprises (+ 5.3%) and communications activities (+ 1.9%).

There were decreases in the activities of film production, video, television programs; broadcasting and transmission of programs (-5%) and transport activities (-3.9%).

In the period January 1 - May 31, 2020, compared to the period January 1 - May 31, 2019, in nominal terms, the turnover from market services provided mainly to enterprises, series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, increased overall by 3.7%.

The turnover from market services provided mainly to enterprises, as series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, in May 2020, compared to May 2019, in nominal terms, decreased overall by 9.1%.