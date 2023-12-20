Turnover in market services provided mainly to businesses up 13.3pct 10 monts into 2023

Turnover in market services provided mainly to businesses increased in the first ten months this year, in nominal terms, compared to the same period in 2022, both as a gross series and as a series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality by 13.3% and 14.1% respectively, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Wednesday.

Thus, turnover in market services provided mainly to businesses, gross series, increased in nominal terms overall, due to increases in turnover in: other business services (+17.6%), computer and information technology service activities (+16.2%), transport activities (+9.3%), cinema, video and television programme production, broadcasting and transmission activities (+4.5%) and communication activities (+4.4%).

In the period 1 January - 31 October 2023 compared to the period 1 January - 31 October 2022, turnover in market services supplied mainly to businesses, seasonally and working-day adjusted series, increased in nominal terms overall 14.1%.

According to the INS, turnover in market services supplied principally to enterprises, gross series, in October 2023, compared with the previous month, increased, in nominal terms, 4.1% overall, due to growth in turnover from cinema, video and television programme production activities; broadcasting and programme transmission (+18.8%), computer and information technology services (+6.5%), transport activities (+5.0%), communication activities (+2.8%) and other services supplied mainly to businesses (+2.4%).

Turnover from market services supplied mainly to businesses, working-day and seasonally adjusted series, in October 2023, compared with the previous month, went up in nominal terms 2.3% overall.

Turnover from market services supplied principally to businesses, gross series, in October 2023, compared to October 2022, grew in nominal terms, in total 11.5%, due to the increase in turnover from other services supplied principally to businesses (+14.2%), computer and information technology service activities (+14.0%), transport activities (+8.4%), cinema, video and television programme production activities; broadcasting and programme transmission (+7.0%) and communication activities (+6.4%).

Turnover from market services supplied mainly to businesses, series adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, in October 2023, compared to October 2022, advanced overall 10.8% in nominal terms.