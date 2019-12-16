Turnover in trade, up 5.5pct ten months into 2019

Trade turnover grew by 5.5pct as unadjusted series and by 6.2pct as adjusted series, in the first 10 months of this year compared to the same period of last year.

According to the data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Monday, the advance as unadjusted series, in nominal terms, of wholesale trade turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) was mainly determined by the increase in the wholesale of goods of consumption, other than food (+11.9pct), of other machinery, equipment and supplies (+10.4pct) and non-specialized wholesale (+10.3pct).The turnover decreased in the intermediation activities in the wholesale trade by 11.3pct.In October 2019, trade turnover increased compared to the previous month, both as unadjusted series and as series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality, by 4.5pct and 1pct, respectively, a significant advance being registered in the wholesale of computer and telecommunications equipment (+29pct), the non-specialized wholesale trade (+15.2pct) and the wholesale of consumer goods, other than food (+12.2pct).On the other hand, the turnover in the wholesale trade of raw agricultural products and of livestock decreased by 11.1pct.Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the turnover in the wholesale trade (except for the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), in nominal terms, increased both as gross series by 6.2pct and as series adjusted according to the number working days and seasonality by 4.1pct.The main increases were recorded in the non-specialized wholesale trade (+15.8pct), the wholesale of IT equipment and telecommunications (+10.3pct) and in the wholesale trade in raw agricultural products and live stock (+8.7pct).The turnover of the intermediation activities in the wholesale trade decreased by 19pct.