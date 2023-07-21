Turnover of business services provided to enterprises in Romania advances16.9pct five months into 2023

The turnover from business services provided mainly to enterprises in Romania posted a double-digit increase in the first five months of 2023, both unadjusted and adjusted for working days and seasonality as against the similar period in 2022, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Friday, told Agerpres.

Thus, January 1 to May 30, 2022, the increase in the turnover from business services provided mainly to enterprises, unadjusted, was up 18.3% following positive developments in the turnover from other services (+20.8%); information services, information technology (+18.8%); transport services (+15.2%); motion picture, video, and television programme production activities; broadcasting and transmission of programmes (+4.3%) and communications services (+3.9%).

On a monthly basis, May from April, the turnover of business services provided mainly to enterprises, unadjusted, increased in nominal terms as a whole by 5.5%, on increases in the turnover from transport services (+10.5%); communications services (+4.2%); other services (+3.5%), and from information services, information technology (+2.3 %). Motion picture, video, and television programme production activities; broadcasting and transmission of programmes decreased by 2.1%.

When adjusted for working days and seasonality, the May 2023 turnover was up 1.3% overall on a monthly basis.

Y-o-y, the May 2023 turnover of business services provided mainly to enterprises, unadjusted, increased overall by 15% on increases in the turnover from information services, information technology (+21%); other services provided mainly to enterprises (+19.2%); transport services (+10.3%); motion picture video, and television programme production activities; broadcasting and transmission of programmes (+8.5%), and from communications services (+3.9%).

When adjusted for working days and seasonality, the increase was 14.5% overall.