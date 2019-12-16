Turnover of market services provided mainly to companies, up 11.7pct ten months into 2012

The turnover of the market services provided mainly to companies has increased, in the first ten months of 2019, in nominal terms, compared to the same period of 2018, both as unadjusted and adjusted series to the number of working days and seasonality by 11.7pct, respectively by 12.2pct, informs the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The increase as gross series was due to the increases registered by the turnover in the activities of information services and information technology (+21.8pct), other services provided mainly to businesses (+15.0pct), transport activities (+7.6pct), communications activities (+5.8pct) and activities of film production, video, television programs (+4.2pct).In October 2019, compared to the previous month, the turnover of the market services provided mainly to companies, as unadjusted series, increased overall, by 5.9pct, as a result of the increase in the turnover of the film, video production activities, television programs; broadcasting and transmission of programs (+32.9pct), turnover in information services and information technology activities (+7.9pct), other services provided mainly to businesses (+6pct), transport activities (+4.6pct) and communications activities (+4pct).As adjusted series, the turnover registered an advance of 2.1pct.Compared to the same month of 2018, in October 2019 the turnover of the market services provided mainly to companies, as unadjusted series, increased, overall, by 8.1pct, due to the evolution of the turnover of computer services and information technology (+18.5pct), activities of film production, video, television programs, broadcasting of programs (+12.4pct), other services provided mainly to businesses (+11.1pct), activities of communications (+5.7pct) and transport activities (+2.8pct).As adjusted series, the overall turnover increased by 8.2pct.