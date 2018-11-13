Turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises up 8.7pct, Jan.- Sept. 2018

Turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises increased in nominal terms both as gross series and as series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality by 8.7 percent and 9.6 percent, respectively, in the first nine months of 2018 compared to the similar period of 2017, according to the data published on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In September 2018 compared to September 2017, the turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises, as gross series, increased overall in nominal terms by 9 percent.Overall turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises, adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, increased in nominal terms by 10.6 percent in September 2018 against September 2017.In September 2018 compared to August 2018, the turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises increased in nominal terms by 1.8 percent as gross series.In September 2018 compared to August 2018, the turnover of market services rendered mainly to enterprises declined by 0.3 percent when adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality.