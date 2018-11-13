Turnover of motor vehicles and motorcycles trade up 6.9pct;market services provided to population up 5.6pct, Jan.-Sept. 2018

The turnover volume for wholesale and retail, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, as gross series, increased by 6.9% in the first nine months of 2018 compared to the similar period of 2017, whereas the turnover volume of market services provided to the population registered an increase by 5.6% as gross series, according to the data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

During this period, the turnover for wholesale and retail, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, as series adjusted by working days and seasonality increased by 8.2%.Market services rendered to the population, as series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality increased by 5%.In September 2018 compared to September 2017, the turnover volume for wholesale and retail, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, as gross series, declined by 3.9%.In September 2018 compared to September 2017, the turnover for wholesale and retail, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, as series adjusted by working days and seasonality recorded a decline by 1.6%.In September 2018, market services rendered to the population, as gross series, recorded a turnover by 7.8 % higher than in September of 2017.The turnover volume for wholesale and retail, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, as gross series, increased by 0.6% in September 2018 compared to the previous month.In respect to the turnover volume of market services provided to the population, as gross series, it declined by 7.6% in September 2018 compared to the previous month.