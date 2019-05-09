 
     
Tusk: EU stands united behind Cyprus, expects Turkey to respect sovereign rights of EU member states

The European Union stands united behind the Republic of Cyprus and expects Turkey to respect sovereign rights of the EU member states, European Council President Donald Tusk stated on Thursday, when referring to Turkey's intentions to start drilling activities in the Mediterranean Sea.

"The European Council will continue to follow these developments closely," Tusk stated.

In a message published on Friday by the NAVTEX international maritime messaging service, the Turkish authorities announced their intention to start gas drilling operations until September in a portion of the Mediterranean Sea which - according to the Cypriot media - enters the exclusive economic area of Cyprus.

