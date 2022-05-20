TVR representatives say they are investigating accusations brought by EBU

The Romanian National Television Channel TVR is currently carrying out an investigation into the accusations brought by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), but disapproves the manner in which the entire situation generated by the national jurors' votes during the semifinals and the final of the Eurovision 2022 song contest was handled, shows a press release of the TVR sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

"TVR disapproves the manner in which the EBU handled the situation generated by the votes of the national jurors on the occasion of the semifinals and the final of the Eurovision 2022 song contest. We believe that the behaviour of the EBU is unacceptable, in the context in which the entity applied a double standard to some of the country groups, which saw their voted divided in a way that raises suspicions," the same source states.

Representatives of the public television claim that "while some countries have been penalized, jurors' grades have been replaced by grades given by the EBU - by a so-called non-transparent "algorithm," which also raises suspicions - others saw no such sanction." Even worse, they received additional points, directed by the EBU on behalf of the penalized countries," they added, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to them, the conclusion of the observers was that "the vote was according to rules and they did not report any deviation or attempted fraud." This is one of the reasons why at the beginning of the final audition for the public, the EBU representative announced that all the votes cast by the jurors are valid.