 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Twelve Afghans found in truck loaded with footwear bound for Hungary

bursa.ro
granita bariera gard migranti

Nadlac II border police on Monday caught 12 migrants from Afghanistan trying to cross the border illegally into Hungary, hiding in a lorry loaded with footwear, agerpres reports.

The lorry was driven by a Turkish citizen, who, according to the cargo documents, was shipping footwear for a Swiss company.

"Following a thorough control of the means of transport, twelve foreign nationals were discovered, hidden among the transported goods. They were taken over and carried to the headquarters for investigations. After investigations, the border police established that they were Afghan nationals aged between 13 and 27, most of them asylum seekers in Romania," the Arad Border Police reported on Monday.

Border guards are continuing their investigations to determine if the driver was an accomplice of the migrants, with the migrants facing criminal records for attempting to cross the state border illegally.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.