Twelve Afghans found in truck loaded with footwear bound for Hungary

Nadlac II border police on Monday caught 12 migrants from Afghanistan trying to cross the border illegally into Hungary, hiding in a lorry loaded with footwear, agerpres reports.

The lorry was driven by a Turkish citizen, who, according to the cargo documents, was shipping footwear for a Swiss company.

"Following a thorough control of the means of transport, twelve foreign nationals were discovered, hidden among the transported goods. They were taken over and carried to the headquarters for investigations. After investigations, the border police established that they were Afghan nationals aged between 13 and 27, most of them asylum seekers in Romania," the Arad Border Police reported on Monday.Border guards are continuing their investigations to determine if the driver was an accomplice of the migrants, with the migrants facing criminal records for attempting to cross the state border illegally.