Twelve culture, tourism trails designed to raise by 50pct foreign tourists in Romania by 2026

Senior official with the Ministry of European Investment and Projects Hegedus Csilla said on Wednesday that one of the objectives of 12 culture and tourism trails to be created under Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) to highlight the country's cultural heritage is to attract a larger number of foreign tourists to Romania.

She told a news briefing that the target is for the number of foreign tourists coming to Romania to increase by 50% by 2026.

"We have already had a first selection and we have a total of 200 and some attractions on the list. Next week, if the minister of culture signs, we will have a new round of selections (...) I hope that other attractions will be suggested, because under PNRR we aim to use this cultural heritage, whether it is built or intangible, to attract as many tourists as possible to the area (...) We are firmly convinced that these cultural trails will attract even more tourists. We aim to include more well-known places, so we want to take tourists to places where they have not yet been, and we aim to increase the number of foreign tourists coming to Romania by 50% by 2026," said Hegedus in Buzau.

She added that concerted effort is needed to raise the level of services offered to tourists.

The 12 culture and tourism trails will include castles, fortresses, traditional houses, fortified churches, monasteries, and Roman fortresses that will be restored under PNRR and promoted nationally and internationally.