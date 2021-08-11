Twenty migrants discovered in two trucks striving to cross to Hungary

The western Arad border police discovered on Wednesday morning twenty migrants who tried to illegally leave the country, hiding in two trucks with goods, some of them children.

At the Border Crossing Point (PTF) Nadlac I presented itself for border formalities a Turkish citizen, who was transporting peanuts for a German trading company.

"As a result of the thorough control of the means of transport, fifteen foreign citizens were discovered, hidden in the cargo compartment. The persons were picked up and transported to the headquarters of the Border Police where, following checks, the border police found that they were nationals from Iraq, Kuwait, Eritrea, Somalia, Turkey, Syria and Cameroon, aged between 5 and 39 years," the Arad Border Police reported.

Also, in PTF Nadlac II, border police checked a truck wheeled by a Bulgarian, carrying metal profiles to Germany. There were also five migrants from Afghanistan, aged between 4 and 42, seeking asylum.

In both cases, border police are conducting research.