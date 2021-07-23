Twinning partnership between Suceava and Chisinau municipalities

The municipalities of Suceava and Chisinau will be twinned in October this year, Mayor Ion Lungu announced on Friday, following a working meeting with his Moldovan counterpart, Ion Ceban.

Lungu said that during this new meeting with the Mayor of Chisinau, held at the Suceava City Hall headquarters, they discussed the areas of cooperation between the two administrations, in order to sign a twinning protocol.

According to Mayor Ion Lungu, the delegation of specialists from Chisinau held talks with counterparts from Suceava City Hall on public transport, heritage, health, tourism, culture, market administration and others, Agerpres informs.

The Mayor of Suceava announced that, in parallel, work is being done to identify joint European cross-border projects with European funding, similar to the one that succeeded in rehabilitating the citadel of Stefan cel Mare from Soroca. The Mayor specified that, together with his Moldovan counterpart, he proposed to sign the twinning partnership between the two municipalities on October 14, 2021, on the occasion of the day of the patron saint of Chisinau.

Last month, the Suceava County Council signed a collaboration agreement with the Chisinau City Hall and the districts of Riscani, Singerei and Stefan Voda in the Republic of Moldova, targeting the economic, cultural, health, education, tourism and social fields.