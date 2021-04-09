Two Afghan citizens rescued by border guards from waters of the Timis River

Border police officers with the western Cruceni Sector intervened to rescue two young Afghan citizens, in danger of drowning in the waters of the Timis River, trying to illegally enter the country.

Immediately, a medical crew was called and they took over the two migrants and transported them to the hospital for specialized care, the Timisoara Border Police announced on Friday, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The border police officers with the Cruceni Sector carried out, on Friday, a specific action aimed at combating illegal migration in their area of competence, during which time they noticed the two people shouting for help. From that moment, the border police started the action to rescue the people, who were taken out of the water and brought safely to shore.Currently, the two men, Afghan citizens, aged 18 and 21, are out of any danger. In this case, the border guards are conducting investigations, and the necessary legal measures will be taken upon completion. AGERPRES