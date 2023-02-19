Two earthquakes, with magnitudes of 3.3 and 3.1 Richter scale degrees, in Gorj County on Sunday

Two earthquakes, with magnitudes of 3.3 and 3.1 on the Richter scale, occurred in Gorj County on Sunday, at an interval of three minutes, according to data displayed by the National Institute for Earth Physics Research and Development (INCDFP).

The first earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 occurred at 13:54 local time, at a depth of 15 km, near the following cities: 107 km north-west of Craiova, 112 km south-west of Sibiu, 145 km west of Pitesti, 159 km south-east of Timisoara, 179 km south-east of Arad, 186 km south of Cluj-Napoca, 207 km west of Brasov.

The second earthquake, of magnitude 3.1, occurred at 13:57 local time, at a depth of 5 km, near the following cities: 107 km north-west of Craiova, 116 km south-west of Sibiu, 148 km west of Pitesti, 157 km south-east of Timisoara, 178 km south-east of Arad and 189 km south of Cluj-Napoca.

According to data published by INCDFP on Friday, from the time of the earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter scale (ML), on February 14, 2023, until February 17, there were three significant aftershocks with magnitude greater than 4 degrees, respectively: 4.1 degrees (on 14 February 2023 at 17:24) at a depth of 3.6 km, 4.2 degrees (on 16 February 2023 at 3:07 at a depth of 10.8 km) and 4.3 degrees (on 17 February at 11:11 at a depth of 8.7 km).

"Seismic activity in the area is still intense and within the parameters estimated after a main shock. It will continue for about a month, we expect to see a decrease in the frequency and magnitude of aftershocks, but we do not exclude possible stronger aftershocks. All the new equipment installed in the previous days in the epicentral area, in Lelesti, Runcu, Pestisani and Baltisoara, in Gorj County, are operational, permanently recording the ground movement, and the data are sent in real time for analysis and processing to the INCDFP National Data Centre. With the installation of this equipment, the detection capabilities of low/very low magnitude earthquakes (micro earthquakes) increase, which can now be located with more precision," INCDFP mentions. AGERPRES