Two M 3.4 and M 3.6 tremors within half an hour in southeastern, southwestern Romania

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter scale occurred on Sunday, at 13:49 local time, in the seismic southeastern zone of Vrancea, Buzau county, according to the National Research and Development Institute for Earth Physics (INCDFP).

The earthquake was registered at a depth of 125 kilometers, near the following cities: 49km west of Focsani, 50km northwest of Buzau, 70km southeast of Sfantu-Gheorghe, 76km east of Brasov, 81km northeast of Ploiesti.

Later, at 14:15 local time, an earthquake of 3.6 degrees occurred in southwestern Gorj county. According to INCDFP, this earthquake occurred at a depth of 16 kilometers, near the following cities: 14km northwest of Targu Jiu, 69km northeast of Drobeta-Turnu Severin, 70km south of Hunedoara, 84km south of Deva, 94km west of Ramnicu Vâlcea.

The strongest tectonic movement this year, with a magnitude of 5.7, took place on February 14, in Gorj county, at only 6.3 km in-depth. A day later, an earthquake of 5.2 degrees occurred in the same area, at a depth of 16 kilometers.AGERPRES