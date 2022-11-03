Two medical vehicles, two mobile ultrasound scanners for Ukrainian refugees from Rep.Moldova

The Save the Children Romania organization, with the support of the MSD, made available to the specialists who provide medical assistance to Ukrainian refugees from the Republic of Moldova two fully equipped medical machines and two mobile ultrasound scanners worth 185,000 EUR, told Agerpres.

According to press release of the organization, sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, the equipment was given to the Youth Health Association from Chisinau, in order to strengthen the capacity of the Youth Klinic network of specialists, to provide mobile medical and psycho-social services.

The "Emergency intervention in support of pregnant refugee women and children from Ukraine" project, implemented through a new MSD for Mothers grant, targets around 70,000 pregnant women, Ukrainian mothers and children who have found refuge or are just transiting Romania and the Republic of Moldova, as well as vulnerable young people from the rural areas of the two countries.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the Save the Children has provided to 202,165 people, including 111,368 Ukrainian children and 90,797 adults, basic food, hygiene products, clothes, blankets and other immediate relief products, emotional support, translation and informational counseling - informational materials in the Ukrainian language.

The Save the Children organization extended its intervention in the Republic of Moldova and organized two humanitarian transports with 505,200 products for 42,000 babies, young children and mothers from Ukraine.

The MSD is a biopharmaceutical company known in the US and Canada as Merck & Co., Inc.