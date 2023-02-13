Two military aircraft to transport donations for population of Syria on Tuesday

Two C-27J Spartan transport aircraft, belonging to the Romanian Air Force, will carry out on Tuesday an air transport mission in support of the Syrian population, affected by the earthquakes of February 6, the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) informs.

In a release sent to AGERPRES, MApN reminds that, based on the February 9 Decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations, at the request of the Department for Emergency Situations, military aircraft will transport material goods donated by the Romanian state and will take off from Base 90 Air Transport on Tuesday, around 9:00 am.

One of the aircraft will fly on the route Otopeni - Gaziantep (Turkey), and the other will have Beirut (Lebanon) as its destination.

The Romanian Air Force also carried out such humanitarian missions in 2011, when another major earthquake occurred in Turkey, as well as in 2019, in Albania, MApN informs.