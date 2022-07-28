Two more finals for team Romania at 2022 World Rowing Under-23 Championships

Eight crews of team Romania will be competing in the finals at the 2022 World Rowing Under-23 Championships at Varese, Italy, after Thursday's races.

In the U23 Women's Double Sculls, Andrada-Maria Morosanu and Iulia-Liliana Balauca advanced to the final after winning Thursday's semifinal (06:55.74).

In the U23 Men's Pair, Andrei Mandrila and Claudiu Neamt won the semifinal (06:28.03) and progressed to Final A.

Mariana-Laura Dumitru will perform in Final B in U23 Lightweight Women's Single Sculls, after coming in 5th in Thursday's semifinal (07:53.94).

In the U23 Men's Quadruple Sculls, Constantin Emanuele Sterea, Ilie Lucian Aparaschivei, Cristian-Vasile Nicoara and Costi-Daniel Neagoe finished in 2nd in Final C (05:55.64), Agerpres.ro informs.

Also competing for medals are the following Romanian crews: U23 Women's Four (Amalia Bucu, Geanina Dumitrita Juncanariu, Estera-Costina-Beatrice Vilceanu and Alina-Maria Baletchi); U23 Men's Four (Andrei-Petrisor Axintoi, Alexandru-Laurentiu Danciu, Florin Arteni and Alexandru Gherasim); U23 Men's Eight (Dumitru-Valentin Bucur, Andrei Lungu, Andrei-Valentin Malis, Andrei Hemen, Florin Ceobanu, Ionut Pavel, Gheorghe Morar, Gheorghe Scripcaru and Maria-Antonia Iancu); U23 Women's Quadruple Sculls (Emanuela-Ioana Ciotau, Cristina Druga, Alexandra Ungureanu and Patricia Cires); U23 Women's Eight (Alice-Elena Turcanu, Andreea-Fabiola Iorgovan, Lorena Constantin, Florentina Buburuzan, Alexandra-Cornelia Ionel, Larisa-Andreea Bogdan, Manuela- Gabriela Lungu, Iuliana Timoc and Irina Andreea Despa), and U23 Women's Coxed Four (Daria-Ioana Dinulescu, Elena-Diana Suta, Elena-Maria Robitu, Ancuta-Adelina Ungurean and Antonia Iancu).

Romania has lined up 10 crews and 43 athletes.