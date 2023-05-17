Two privately-owned locomotives collide head-on in south Romania, two train drivers, injured

Two privately-owned locomotives collided head-on Wednesday morning in the south of the country, between Toporu and Chiriacu stations, resulting in the injury of two locomotive drivers, informs CFR SA.

"According to the first information transmitted by the railway staff arrived at the scene, one of the drivers did not respect the stop signal in the area of Toporu station, throwing the switch and hit the other locomotive head-on, which was coming from Giurgiu. The two privately-owned locomotives were damaged, not derailed, and the drivers were taken to hospital. The railway accident is being investigated by AGIFER, an institution authorized to determine the exact causes of this railway event," says CFR SA.

Firefighters with the Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU) Giurgiu and Teleorman, with two fire-fighting vehicles, a rescue vehicle, two SMURD ambulances and two ambulances of the Giurgiu County Ambulance Service were sent to the case.

The crews found three men in the locomotives, conscious and cooperative. According to ISU Giurgiu, two men, aged 55 and 58 respectively, ended up in hospital. The third man, aged 57, received medical care at the scene, refusing transport to hospital for further investigations, the source said.

The railway lines were not affected, with only the two locomotives being damaged.AGERPRES