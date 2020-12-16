Two researchers with Babes-Bolyai University, winners of L'Oréal UNESCO Awards

Two researchers with the Babes-Bolyai University (UBB) in western Cluj-Napoca have been named winners of the L'Oréal UNESCO awards for women in science, according to AGERPRES.

"Two researchers with the 'Babes-Bolyai' University of Cluj-Napoca are among the winners of the four scholarships worth 47,000 lei each awarded in the 11th edition of the L'Oréal UNESCO Awards for Women in Science. Sanda Boca and Alina Sesarman were named among the winners of the competition, which brought together 74 application files, from researchers in 29 institutes and universities in the country," shows a press release sent, on Wednesday, by UBB.

According to the quoted source, the project carried out within the Physical Sciences section, by Sanda Boca, from the UBB Interdisciplinary Research Institute in Bio-Nano-Sciences aims to develop a sensor-based device for the detection and identification of circulating tumor markers.

Designated winner of the Life Sciences section, Alina Sesarman, from the Department of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology at UBB, carried out a project on the in vitro development of a 3D model of melanoma (skin cancer) using cells that are responsible for the resistance to various treatments.

"I am pleased to see that two of the four winners this year are from UBB. UBB, through its domestic and international commitments, has an explicit policy of implementing gender balance, both in administrative management positions and in academia (with a focus on the STEM area, where the imbalance is often stronger)," UBB Rector Daniel David was quoted as saying in a press release.

The L'Oréal - UNESCO Scholarship Program for Women in Science awards, following a rigorous selection process, young researchers working in the fields of Physical Sciences or Life Sciences.