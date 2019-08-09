Two Romanian crews advance to World Rowing Junior Championships finals

Romania's junior men's four (JM4-) and junior women's four (JW4-) crews on Friday advanced to the finals of the 2019 World Rowing Junior Championships in Tokyo.

In the JW4- race, Cristina Druga, Laura Pal, Alexandra Ungureanu and Damaris Lebada won the repechages, outperforming second ranked US crew by almost six seconds.In the JM4- race, Ciprian-Simeon Hison, Claudiu Neamtu, Gheorghe Morar, Toader-Iulian Merila clocked in at 06:07.110 in the repechage, ahead of the Great Britain crew (06:07.770).Three more Romanian crews will be competing on Saturday for a spot in the finals: Florin Arteni-Fintinariu and Alexandru Gherasim in the junior men's pair (JM2-) event; Andrei Mindrila, Cosmin Carpea, Stefan Sandu, Gheorghe Scripcaru in the junior men's quadruple sculls (JM4x) event, and Patricia Cires, Andrada-Maria Morosanu, Gabriela Paraschiv and Cosmina-Maria Podaru in the junior women's quadruple sculls (JW4x) event.