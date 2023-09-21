Two surgeons with Marius Nasta Pneumology Institute of Bucharest, remanded in custory for corruption

The Bucharest Tribunal on Thursday ordered the preventive arrest of two physicians, Cristian Paleru and Cornel Petreanu with the Marius Nasta Institute of Pneumology of Bucharest, under the accusation of receiving bribes from patients, told Agerpres.

The two physicians are specialized in thoracic surgery, both being professors at the Bucharest Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy.

Six other physicians from Marius Nasta Institute were placed under judicial control, to be investigated in a state of freedom.

The prosecutors have opened two criminal files, in which investigations are being carried out regarding the corruption crimes by physicians from the Marius Nasta Institute of Pneumology, in connection with the exercise of their duties consisting in performing pre- and post-operative controls and carrying out surgical interventions.

The investigators seized the movable and immovable assets owned by the physicians, as well as the amounts held by them in bank accounts, with a view to special confiscation and extended confiscation, because, following the financial investigations, significant differences occurred between the legal income and the assets acquired in the last 5 years.

The value of the sums and assets made unavailable by the prosecutors amounts to over 800,000 euros.