Two victims of incident at Petrobrazi Refinery, suffered burns; one of them - on 72% of the body

Two persons involved in the incident which occurred on Monday afternoon, in the premises of the Petrobrazi Refinery, suffered burns from the flame, one of them on about 72% of the body surface, and the other on about 15% of the body.

According to the Prahova County Ambulance Service (SAJ), there were three victims at the scene.A man, aged 59, who has III-IV degree flame burns over about 72% of his body and upper airway burns, was picked up by a Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication (SMURD) helicopter and taken to the Floreasca Hospital, Agerpres informs.Another man, aged 55, has II-III degree flame burns on about 15% of his body and he was taken to the Ploiesti County Emergency Hospital.Moreover, a 60-year-old man has a leg injury, but he refused examination and transport to hospital, the quoted source mentioned.An incident occurred on Monday afternoon, in the premises of the Petrobrazi Refinery. Several medical teams, including a SMURD helicopter arrived at the scene."This afternoon, in the premises of an economic operator within the radius of Brazi commune, an event occurred which, initially, did not require the intervention of professional services for emergency situations. The event was managed by the specialized staff of the economic operator. Later, we were requested to provide emergency medical assistance to some people involved in the event," the Prahova Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) conveyed..Local sources mentioned that the incident occurred at the Petrobrazi Refinery.For several minutes, thick smoke could be seen from the refinery site, many kilometers away.The economic operator mentioned that the victims resulted from a fire which occurred.The Petrobrazi Refinery is, for 6 weeks, under general revision, its activity being halted.