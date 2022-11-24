U-BT Cluj-Napoca men's basketball team scores second Europe Cup win

U-BT Cluj-Napoca scored its second win in Group A of the men's basketball Europe Cup competition, 91-86 (21-21, 28-30, 24-17, 18-18) over Italy's Germani Brescia on Wednesday evening at the BTarena in Cluj-Napoca, told Agerpres.

The Romanian champions, fresh after two consecutive defeats, bounced back after a very good performance in the third quarter.

Four minutes before the end, the away team were leading 83-82, but the Romanians got to a good finish and won.

The best U team players were Karel Guzman (15 points, 5 rebounds), Leonardo Meindl (15 p, 6 rebounds), Patrick Richard (13 p, 8 assists), Emanuel Cate (13 p, 9 rebounds, 3 assists), Nemanja Gordic (13 p, 4 assists), and Andrija Stipanovic (13 p, 3 assists).

The best from the away team were Kenny Gabriel (14 p, 6 rebounds), Amedeo Della Valle (16 p, 5 assists), John Petrucelli (15 p, 4 assists), and David Cournooh (14 p, 6 rebounds, 4 assists ).

U's next match will be against Turkey's Frutti Extra Bursaspor, on November 30.