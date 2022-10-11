UBB celebrates 150 years of university education in the Hungarian language in Romania

Babes-Bolyai University (UBB) from Cluj-Napoca marks, with a festive moment, the completion of 150 years of university education in the Hungarian language in Romania, informs UBB on Tuesday, in a press release.

"Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in the Aula Magna of the University, the academic community of UBB is celebrating 150 years of Hungarian university education in Romania! The Hungarian University of Cluj has had a complex history, which left an impressive number of graduates. Thus, this continues the tradition of the Universitas Claudiopolitana, started in 1581 with education in Latin, to which the German language was later added and will be transformed in 1919 by King Ferdinand into the Romanian University of Cluj, the latter evolving into what we call Babes-Bolyai University from Cluj (UBB) today. If the Universitas Claudiopolitana conferred the first doctorate titles on the current territory of the country (the first identified so far since 1715), the Hungarian University of Cluj offered from 1872 the first doctorate and Doctor Honoris Causa titles in the modern, Humboldtian format," the UBB press release reads, told Agerpres.

According to the source, the science schools of the Hungarian University of Cluj were of international reference, the mathematics school, for example, bringing together some of the most important mathematicians of the respective times, in this period Henri Poincare also becoming Doctor Honoris Causa of this university.

"If in 2019 we celebrated 100 years of Romanian university, and in 2021 we celebrated 440 years of academic tradition (including the tradition of education in German), now is the time to honor 150 years of Hungarian university. Although higher education in Hungarian already exists in Cluj through institutes/academies, some derived from Universitas Claudiopolitana, Hungarian university education begins on the current territory of the country with this academic institution founded in 1872, which will include the infrastructure and staff of these pre-existing higher education institutions," said the rector of UBB, Professor Dr. Daniel David.