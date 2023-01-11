UBB Ethics Committee: Suspicions of plagiarism for IntMin Bode's doctoral thesis largely confirmed

With regard to the doctoral thesis of Minister of the Interior and Secretary general of the National Liberal Party Lucian Bode, the Ethics Committee of the Babes-Bolyai University (UBB) in Cluj-Napoca has determined that suspicions of plagiarism are largely confirmed, the educational institution said in a release on Wednesday.

In absence of the legal possibility to apply disciplinary sanctions to someone who is not a member of the academic community, the Committee requests the author to operate corrections to the thesis and withdraw the book published on the basis thereof.

Also, the national councils (the National Council for the Attestation of University Degrees, Diplomas and Certificates/the National Research Ethics Council) will be notified for additional steps according to the law, the UBB representatives said. AGERPRES