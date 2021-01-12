 
     
UBB is best performing university in national competition for funding research projects

"Babes-Bolyai" University (UBB) in Cluj-Napoca is the best performing among Romanian universities at national competitions for funding research projects.

"Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca (UBB) is the best performing among Romanian universities in the national competitions for financing research projects organized by the Executive Unit for Financing Higher Education, Research, Development and Innovation (UEFISCDI) in 2020," reads a press release UBB sent on Tuesday.

The Cluj-based university ranks first both in terms of the number of projects won (29 projects funded) and in terms of their total value (approximately 7 million euros).

According to the same source, UBB has submitted and won projects in all major research areas, especially in the field of social and economic sciences, where the success rate of project funding was 45.45 per cent.

